Heinz Park primary school teacher shot and killed

A teacher was shot and killed at Heinz Park primary school this morning. The South Africa Police Service (SAPS) said the incident took place before 8am while the 52-year-old man was sitting in his vehicle. SAPS Spokesperson, Colonel Andrè Traut said two unknown suspects fled the scene and are yet to be arrested.
“Any person with information regarding the murder is kindly requested to contact Crime Stop on 08600 10111,” implored Traut.
This comes after education activist and deputy chairperson of the Foundation for Education and Social Justice, Hendrick Makaneta, calls on the government to prioritise the safety of learners and teachers at all times. Several teachers and learners complain they are exposed to danger on a daily basis. Makaneta says in some schools, particularly public schools, learners and teachers are exposed to danger even in the presence of security guards.
VOC