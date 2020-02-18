Help give competition costs the chop

Share this article

















The Kimura Shukokai International (KSI) 2020 World Karate championships will take place in Cape Town this year. For a Fish Hoek local, it has taken blood, sweat and tears to qualify – but she needs help to raise funds for the competition costs.

Aliveya Adams (19) recently started her first year at the Cape Peninsula University of Technology (CPUT) where she is studying fashion. But while most first-years are getting to grips with campus life, Aliveya is also working towards achieving her karate goal.

Robyn Hood, Aliveya’s mother, says she has been doing karate since the age of 9. “She wasn’t that keen when she started but it became a way of life for her. Now, she’s very disciplined in every aspect of her life.”

Aliveya trains at the KSI Dojo in Lakeside. She says the international competition, set to take place at GrandWest Casino from Monday 13 to Saturday 18 July, will give her the chance to seize a missed opportunity. “I’ve been pushing myself really hard for the past two years. Every two years, there’s a world championship. The last one was in Sweden and I didn’t qualify.“So I’ve been pushing myself since then,” she says.

“I’ve been taking extra classes; I used to train on Tuesdays and Thursdays for an hour at a time. Now I train on Mondays, Tuesdays and Thursdays for two hours each day, sometimes three.”

Aliveya is graded as first kyu (brown belt). Once she grades again at the end of this year, she will start her Dan rankings (karate mastery). She says ranking as one of the top karateka in the world championships will open more doors.

“If you compete and do well, you get a certificate and win money – and if you do well you can get sponsorships.

I’d love to be sponsored by Adidas because they make their own karate uniforms,” she says.

But before she gets the chance to showcase her skills, she needs to raise R20 000 to cover the costs involved.

This includes a R10 800 karate kit, a R1 880 competition fee, a R3 000 camp fee and more.

“So I’ve been making moon bags to help pay off my karate tournament,” says Aliveya.

She is also running a Back-a-Buddy page to raise the necessary funds. V To assist Aliveya to reach her dream, contribute to her Back-a-Buddy page: https://www.backabuddy.co.za/champion/project/aliveya-adams or call her on 074 443 9606.

