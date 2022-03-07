Here’s how you can join Gift of the Givers and other charities in helping those in Ukraine

Share this article

SA-based Gift of the Givers has become the latest global aid organisation to announce it will provide assistance in Ukraine.

The organisation launched a campaign to help citizens affected by the conflict, including those displaced and without access to basic resources, after meeting with representatives from Slovakia, Romania, the Ukraine health ministry, Croatia, one of the chief co-ordinators of humanitarian assistance in Ukraine, a doctor in Kyiv, and surgeons from the US and Europe.

In a statement, the organisation said it would draw on its experience in other war-torn regions, like Afghanistan, Syria and Chechnya.

“The intervention will be in two parts: provide emergency medical and non-medical assistance to front-line facilities and internally displaced civilians inside Ukraine, and fund the repatriation of SA students wanting to return home. Some prefer staying on in Europe,” said the organisation.

Gift of the Givers said arrangements have been made to purchase items in Europe and in Ukraine, and supplies from SA will be sent on scheduled flights.

“Discussions with various pharmaceutical companies, medical aid societies and corporate companies wanting to support the initiative are under way,” said Gift of Givers.

“The Ukraine Association of SA has contacted us to partner with them. They are raising funds from fellow countrymen. An SA family (wife Ukrainian) in Ukraine currently are distributing aid on our behalf. We have funded the first delivery today some distance from Ivano-Frankivsk. Aid will be sent to Kharkiv” HOW CAN I HELP? Those wanting to participate in supporting the people of Ukraine and to repatriate South Africans can make deposits into Gift of the Givers bank account: Gift of the Givers Standard Bank, Pietermaritzburg Account number 052137228 Branch Code 057525 Ref: “Ukraine”. Send a deposit slip to donations@giftofthegivers.org to receive an acknowledgment. WHO ELSE CAN I WORK WITH? Other organisations that have launched humanitarian missions to Ukraine, include the UN Refugee Agency, and the Red Cross. The International Committee of the Red Cross is working closely with the Ukrainian Red Cross Society to provide emergency assistance and support local hospitals and primary healthcare facilities with medical equipment. The World Health Organisation (WHO) is raising funds for its front-line response and to deliver life-saving medicines and supplies to people across Ukraine and to refugees. “The escalating crisis in Ukraine has severely affected the population’s access to vital health care. Urgent funding is needed to treat patients wounded by the conflict or those in need of vital care,” said the WHO.

Source: TimesLIVE