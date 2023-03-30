Here’s what you need to know about plans to roll out a new certificate for pupils after grade 9

Share this article

Basic education minister Angie Motshekga has announced plans to introduce a new school certificate for pupils after grade 9.

This is part of the basic education department’s plans to integrate skill-based learning into the current system.

Speaking at a media briefing this week, Motshekga said the General Education Certificate (GEC) programme was progressing after it was introduced at 270 schools last year. The schools were selected randomly across all nine provinces.

This year, the piloting of the GEC will be increased to 1,000 schools, plus the inclusion of all schools of skill.

“The purpose of the GEC is to provide pupils with expanded opportunities to display their capabilities on inquiry-based learning, solving real-world problems and designing practical solutions which will better prepare them for further education and training and the world of work,” said Motshekga.

“The assessment instruments have been designed to integrate the learning of 21st century skills within the scope of expected curriculum competencies.

“This will provide further learning on how to strengthen the quality of the assessment tools, their infusion into school-based assessment and how to generate a holistic GEC report card for pupils.” The number of participating schools will represent all 75 education districts with further upscaling planned for 2024. In 2025, all schools are expected to participate in the GEC at the grade 9 level.

Grade 9 certificate not an exit from school The department said the introduction of a GEC does not mean pupils could leave school after completing grade 9. The GEC at the end of grade 9 acknowledges a broad foundation of knowledge and skills as a basis for further learning and study, which could happen in a range of further education institutions, it explained. “Offering a GEC is not an indication of the exit of learners from a learning pathway in schools but provides better decision-making for and access to further learning after grade 9,” it said. “The GEC will further afford parents an opportunity to obtain a balanced scorecard on their children’s academic performance, with a clear focus on their achieved subject-specific competencies and skills, broader developmental skills, and inclinations and talents.” The department said it will be able to gather data on repositioning the system towards streaming into academic, vocational or occupational tracks and future career pathing. “The department is now working with Umalusi to fast-track the registration of GEC as a qualification on the National Qualifications Framework (NQF). At this point, the department is engaging the Australian Council for Education Research (ACER) on the design of assessment components.” Source: TimesLive