Here’s when to get your January Sassa grant

Recipients of South African Social Security Agency (Sassa) grants will receive their money this week.

Sassa confirmed the first grant payment dates for the year recently.

According to the agency, payments will be made on:

Tuesday January 3 — old age grants;

— old age grants; Wednesday January 4 — disability grants; and

— disability grants; and Thursday January 5 — all other grants will be paid from this date, including the children’s grant and the R350 SRD grant.

All grant payments, besides the R350 grant, can still be collected from post office branches. Gold card holders are advised to withdraw their social grant money at any retail outlet nationwide which provides cash back, including Shoprite, Checkers, Usave, Pick n Pay and Boxer stores.

R350 grants can also be collected from these retailers.

Sassa advises those who get the grant to choose this payment option when applying.

Those who used to get their R350 grants at a post office should visit www.srd.sassa.gov.za and select an option to collect the grant from one of the supermarkets.

Sassa recently reassured beneficiaries who use the gold card they will receive their grants, after it suspended ATM withdrawals on the card last month due to fraud.

It said the gold card remains valid and acceptable on the national payment system, including at retailers.

Source: TimesLives