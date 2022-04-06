Facebook-f Twitter Youtube Instagram
From the news desk

Here’s why the EFF is picketing outside Johann Rupert’s farms today

The EFF will picket outside businessman Johann Rupert’s farms in Mpumalanga and the Western Cape on Wednesday.

According to the party, the marches will start at 9am on the corner of Simmons Street and Koelenhof Road in the Western Cape and Malelane Gate RCL in Mpumalanga.

“Commander in chief Julius Malema will lead the EFF picket at Johann Rupert’s farms in Stellenbosch and deputy Floyd Shivambu will lead the EFF picket at Rupert Farms in Mpumalanga.

“It was on this day in 1652 that the ancestor of land thieves, Jan van Riebeeck, arrived in SA,” said the EFF.

The picket, dubbed “Land Day”, will see Malema and Shivambu “confront” the billionaire about land issues.

“Most of our people are landless today because of settlers such as Rupert, who are beneficiaries of land stolen from our ancestors,” said the EFF.

“His wealth was born on April 16 1652 when his colonial ancestor arrived on our shores. The EFF will picket and demand the return of our land at his doorstep.”

The Weekend Argus reported the Stellenbosch municipality approved the picket.

“The municipality had to evaluate and approve the application because it takes place in our area, though the event has nothing to do with the municipality. The group may not be more than 1,500 people and must meet peacefully,” said the municipality.

Source: TimesLIVE 


