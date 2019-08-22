Heritage Council hopes old apartheid flag will not re-surface again

Share this article

















The National Heritage Council (NHC) says it hopes the old apartheid flag will not re-surface again in the country.

This comes after the Equality Court declared the gratuitous public display of the flag as hate speech.

The NHC says the display of the flag could be seen as a deliberate attempt to incite the majority of South Africans.

The Council’s CEO Sonwabile Mancotywa says, “The ruling by Judge Mojapelo at the Equality Court has indicated not only the institution that brought the matter before the court but also the people of South Africa.”

“We as the National Heritage Council of South Africa congratulate the Nelson Mandela Foundation and the South African Human Right’s Commission for bringing this complaint about the flag of the old South Africa, which was offensively displayed at the public protest events.”

