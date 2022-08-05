Facebook-f Twitter Youtube Instagram
Hermanus Businessman who confessed to grooming and raping young girl granted bail

A businessman, who confessed to grooming and raping a 12-year-old girl, has been granted R10 000 bail by the Hermanus Magistrate’s Court, in the Overberg.

National Prosecuting Authority (NPA) spokesperson, Eric Ntabazalila, says the grooming had started when the girl was 11 on a social media platform.

The 40-year-old businessman told the court that he thought she was older at the time. The case was postponed to the 13th of October for further investigations.

Ntabazalila says despite the state’s opposition the court set strict bail conditions.

“A Hermanus businessman was granted R10 000 bail following his arrest and confession that he groomed and raped a 12-year-old girl. The bail, granted despite the state’s vigorous opposition, has strict conditions attached to it. This includes, the accused must not visit the Hawston area, he cannot be in contact with the complainant directly or indirectly.”

Source: SABC news


