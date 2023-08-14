Hero of the Cape (Womens month edition): Moeshfieka Botha

Share this article

By Loushe Jordaan Gilbert

Moeshfieka Botha, born and bred in Strandfontein, said it is good to give back to various communities and in turn empower others and to show them that their circumstances do not define who they are and what they become.

Botha, who is one of the many females VOC News has identified as a woman of strength, a woman who does all she can to uplift and empower others, is an independent contractor within the communication space and the voice behind all your consumer debt advice.

“I’m immensely blessed to be able to work from home. The largest part of my day is committed to being head of communications in stakeholder relations to a South African company who is very much part of the BRICS community and has a diverse international footprint in health, food and energy security,” she said.

Botha said although things can become a bit chaotic workwise, she finds absolute pleasure in what she does.

“I am having a ball of a time pushing Africa or South Africa in the forefront of trade and seeing the manifestation of my work. I also do some pro bono work as I feel there are many people in need of help but may not necessarily be at the means to get the help. After my divorce I was so overwhelmed with the financial side of things, I was lost and my life would have been so much different if I knew back then what I know now, and that is why I love helping people with financial advice. If I can help one mommy sleep better at night and not have her worry about finances, that means everything to me,” she stated.

While Botha admits to being a frequent social media user, she stated that this is not mean she is a social being.

“I don’t just sit and do social media uploads as many of you may think”, she giggled.

Botha admits that while she juggles her career, being a wife and mom, she still enjoys a “me” moment every now and again.

“I love the ocean, not swimming in it, but just the smell of it! My happy place is definitely in my bedroom, watching Netflix and nibbling on my favorite snacks. I love being able to relax, knowing my children are safe,” she exclaimed.

When asked when Botha recovered who and what she wanted to be known as, Botha said it was the day she started wearing her Hijab (headscarf).

“I remember the day as if it was yesterday. The day I started wearing my Hijab was such a liberating moment in my life and made me even more committed to fulfil my dreams. I remember being at an event and someone came over to me and said that I stood out like a sore thumb, that to me was a compliment because I was doing what I love while confidently showing the world who I was and what I represented,” she said.

Botha said that during women’s month, its important to inform other women that it’s okay to not be okay, its perfectly fine to ask for help and reboot.

“Having a good support system makes life so much easier. Do not say no when people offer you help. Wonder women is a fictional character, you cannot do everything by yourself, you will eventually burn out,” she stressed.

When asked what message Botha has to share with the youth, she said that its fundamental to note that your circumstance do not define you.

“You can do anything you want to. Who you are is who you believe you are. Always find ways to better yourself, be it through skills development to studying. Grab any and all opportunities that come your way and develop a good work ethic because that’s the thing that makes you stand out from the rest,” she stressed.