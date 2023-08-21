Heroes of the Cape: Farieda Moses, Angels SA

Share this article

By Loushe Jordaan Gilbert

“No matter how long it takes me to accomplish my dream, I will be successful, and my dreams will become my reality,” those are the words of Farieda Moses, the founder of Angels SA, a non-profit organization that provides shelter to the destitute.

Moses said that it’s been a lifelong dream of hers to open her own orphanage.

“I have always been an activist in my community and helping the next person gives me great satisfaction. I hope and pray that one day I can do so freely through my own orphanage, to help the greater community,” she announced.

For most of Moses’ life she has lived in Manenberg and Mitchells Plain, and she believes that there is life beyond these gang infested areas.

“I want to encourage the youngsters that they can achieve any dream they set out for themselves, no matter what circumstances surround them, there is more and better opportunities that awaits them,” she stressed.

Moses said that it’s heartbreaking to see people give up after experiencing one mishap our “failure, but through perseverance and endurance, the sky is your limit.

“At the age of 54 I started attending Business classes to better equip and empower myself. Yes, I was a bit old, and it was not exactly easy, but I did it, I graduated last year through the grace of the almighty and it’s a skill that I can use for years to come, so don’t give up, don’t despair, when you are committed and know your end goal, things become a bit easier,” she added.

As a safety parent, someone involved in feeding schemes withing her community and assisting with the senior clubs in her community, amongst others, Moses said that none of this would be possible with the support from her spouse, children and family.

“My husband and children are such blessings; I don’t think they understand how them pouring into my endeavors touches me and proud I am to call them my family. I am truly blessed and because of that, blessing others comes so naturally,” she said.