Hezbollah downs ‘another Israeli drone’ after vowing no tolerance to airspace violations

Lebanon’s Hezbollah said it has down an Israeli drone near the country’s southern border. Earlier the group’s leader Hassan Nasrallah vowed that Israel will no longer be allowed to violate Lebanon’s airspace with impunity.

The debris on the spy drone is allegedly in the hands of Hezbollah’s fighters, who are yet to release any footage. The type of the downed UAV, or whether it was a commercial or a military grade surveillance drone, is unknown.

ALSO ON RT.COM: ‘No more tolerance of Israel over Lebanese airspace’: Hezbollah head signals ‘new phase’ of conflict

The IDF has yet to confirm or deny any of the accusations, but Israel typically refuses to comment “foreign reports.”

Lebanon accuses Israel of last month’s botched suicide drone attack in Beirut, which triggered an exchange of fire at the border and forced Sayyed Hassan Nasrallah to declare a “new phase” in the conflict, vowing to down any intruding aircraft.

“This is the start of a new phase, there is a new battlefield which is targeting Israel’s drones in Lebanon’s skies, and it is in the hands of Hezbollah field commanders”

ALSO ON RT.COM: Lebanese Army says it fired at Israeli drones ‘breaching airspace’

(Source: Russia Today)


