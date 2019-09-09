Hezbollah downs ‘another Israeli drone’ after vowing no tolerance to airspace violations

Lebanon’s Hezbollah said it has down an Israeli drone near the country’s southern border. Earlier the group’s leader Hassan Nasrallah vowed that Israel will no longer be allowed to violate Lebanon’s airspace with impunity.

The debris on the spy drone is allegedly in the hands of Hezbollah’s fighters, who are yet to release any footage. The type of the downed UAV, or whether it was a commercial or a military grade surveillance drone, is unknown.