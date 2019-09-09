Hezbollah downs ‘another Israeli drone’ after vowing no tolerance to airspace violations

The debris on the spy drone is allegedly in the hands of Hezbollah’s fighters, who are yet to release any footage. The type of the downed UAV, or whether it was a commercial or a military grade surveillance drone, is unknown.
The IDF has yet to confirm or deny any of the accusations, but Israel typically refuses to comment “foreign reports.”
Lebanon accuses Israel of last month’s botched suicide drone attack in Beirut, which triggered an exchange of fire at the border and forced Sayyed Hassan Nasrallah to declare a “new phase” in the conflict, vowing to down any intruding aircraft.
“This is the start of a new phase, there is a new battlefield which is targeting Israel’s drones in Lebanon’s skies, and it is in the hands of Hezbollah field commanders”
(Source: Russia Today)