Hezbollah unveils its expansive tunnel network in a video which appears to be storing missiles

By Kouthar Sambo

The Lebanese group’s latest video – Hezbollah – unveiled its expansive tunnel network, which appears to be storing missiles intended for Israel. Recent media reports have indicated that Hezbollah’s tunnel network may grant leverage over Israel.

Speaking on VOC’s PM Drive on Tuesday, Middle Eastern political analyst Dr Nehad Khanfar said the video is just a reminder to Israel that the group is stocking up on its resources.

“The video gives an idea of to what extent Hezbollah could resist Israel and impact the Israeli army. The latest video revealed shows that Hezbollah’s strategies and developments never stop, and the consistency of improvement is always unfolding and is on standby for Israel,” clarified Khanfar.

Photo: QudsNen/X