Hideki Matsuyama becomes first Japanese winner for the Masters Cup

Surprises over the weekend for golf, off the top and top of the list, Hideki Matsuyama became the first Japanese winner for the 2021 Masters Cup. Matsuyama came into Sunday golf with a four-stroke lead and no doubt a roller coaster final.

The lead was cut to nearly six strokes, he then found water and added some much needed drama to the number 15 hole. Thereafter, he cleared Will Zalatoris by one stroke and won a final of 10-under . An incredible victory- his first victory since the WGC- Bridgestone Invitational in 2017. The win also comes 10 years after he claimed the low-amateur trophy at the 2011 Masters when he was only 19 years old.

It was one of those days where mother nature needed to exhale after weather intermission, calm soft breezes, but it had set the stage for the kind of two-way traffic that makes the Masters such a study of emotional extremes. Hideki Matsuyama led at the 11-under, followed by a four-ball that includes Xander Schauffele, Marc Leishman, Will Zalatoris and Rose at 7 under – birdied Nos. 11 and 12 to take a share of the lead about the same time as Thomas was beginning his march in the wrong direction with a wedge shot into the creek at the 13th hole and a putt that he left 8 feet short on his way to a snowman 8” the worst score at the par.

For those following Matsuyama epic comeback can agree that there is great history behind the Masters tournament , which leads to momentous historical swings and the impact of his win could be greater for Japan and the first of many hopefully.

Source : Fatima Said