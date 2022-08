Share this article

Eskom has warned it may be lights out on Monday evening.

The power utility said there was a chance that stage 2 load-shedding may be implemented between 6pm and midnight. This was because of a shortage of generation capacity.

“We have 4,508MW on planned maintenance while another 13,622MW of capacity is unavailable due to breakdowns.”

Eskom called on the public to use electricity sparingly.

