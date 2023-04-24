High Court hears closing arguments in the Imam Haron Case

Share this article

By Daanyaal Matthews

The Cape Town High Court is set to hear the closing arguments on the Imam Abdullah Haron case today (24 April 2023 ) and tomorrow (25 April 2023).

The reopened inquest was heard between November 7 and 18 last year by Judge Daniel Thulare 53 years after the death of Imam Haron. No verdict will be given over the next two days , rather parties will produce their verbal presentations of their closing arguments before Judge Thulare with the judge set to produce a verdict at a later date.

Speaking on VOC Breakfast, Fatima Harun Masood, daughter of the late Imam Haron, clarified her position heading into the inquest.

“Personally, I’m full of nerves because now, after last year’s stark evidence from the technical assessment to the fall of stairs, from the conclusions of the pathologists, in terms of how he died, in terms of the narrative that we understood all the years of how our father fell from a flight of stairs that it was at Maitland Police station but the stairs were at Caledon Square. To our surprise as family, we never knew that we always were of the view that he – supposedly – fell from three steps at Maitland Police Station,“ she said.

Speaking on the outcomes that the family is expecting from the inquest, Masood further stated that ,“This year it is fifty-four years, we’ve waited a very long time, to listen to this inquest. We always wanted, now that the perpetrators are no longer alive, we want the 1970 inquest to be overturned. The listeners need to understand they need to overturn the 1970 inquest in our favour.”

“There is nobody to prosecute, all those that tortured my father have all died. I remember my brother saying at the inquest last year that the findings of the first inquest was, and remain, highly problematic. He said that for us, we’d like each of the special grant members – that were involved in our fathers death – be posthumously or not found guilty of international torture and calculated murder and, also, that all the stakeholders that was involved such as the judiciary, the medical team, be posthumously stripped of their qualifications for having compromised their oaths of honesty since they reached total, unacceptable, decisions and, in addition to that, their acts should be publicly pronounced amounted to unprofessional conduct that is punishable. We feel confident Insha Allah Tala that with everyone’s duahs that it will go in our favour, but, today, we will only hear a verbal presentation,” she further added.