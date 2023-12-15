Facebook-f Twitter Youtube Instagram
High crime rate continues to undermine SA’s economy: Ramaphosa

President Cyril Ramaphosa says the high crime rate continues to undermine the country’s economy, as it negatively affects citizens and businesses.

Ramaphosa was speaking during the passing out parade of some 1 400  newly trained police officers in Kimberley in the Northern Cape.

At least 10 000 new officers countrywide will be deployed to various units within the South African Police Service.

The president says government, with the help of the police, will continue to fight the high crime rate.

“Our country is under siege from criminals. Crime is wreaking havoc in our communities, destroying lives and tearing lives apart. Crime is undermining our economy – destroying small and large businesses alike and holding back a sustainable economic recovery. Our people are tired of crime,” says Ramaphosa.

 

Source: SABC News


