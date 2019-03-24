Higher Education Minister allocates almost R1billion to write off NSFAS debt

There’s light at the end of the tunnel for students who owe universities money.

Higher Education Minister Naledi Pandor has allocated close to a billion rand to the National Student Financial Aid Scheme to settle historical debt.

The allocation is for students still at university who didn’t benefit from the improved funding support that began in 2018.

Historically, these students were required to fund part of their costs through family, or other funding.

In a statement, Pandor says the allocation is the first phase of addressing debt owed to universities.

Earlier this year, students vowed to shut down universities for barring people from registering due to historical debt.

Source: eNCA

