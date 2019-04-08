Higher Education minister: Mitchells Plain can expect TVET college in two years

The Department of Higher Education and Training is expected to build a R380 million Technical and Vocational Education and Training (TVET) Campus in Mitchell’s Plain in Cape Town, aimed at up skilling it’s youth.

This announcement was made by the Minister of Higher Education and Training Naledi Pandor during a summit held at Beacon Hill High School, in Mitchells Plain on Saturday.

According to stats SA Statistics South Africa 38.2% of the country’s youth- which is considered to be those aged between 15 and 34 years- were unemployed in 2018. Although several factors are attributed to this high percentage, research has shown that education plays a big role.

Among the most frequent complaints by the jobless come from qualified youth who struggle to get a stable job, or a job in their field. To combat this, the Education Department has now embarked on efforts to upskill poorer communities.

Although many areas suffer a similar fate, Mitchells plain has been identified as an area in Cape Town with a high population that has limited economic opportunities. Saturday’s gathering followed several meetings with youth structures and organisations regarding challenges faced by the youth of Mitchell’s plain, in particular. Under the theme “youth and women job creation and skills development opportunities”, Pandor committed to building a TVET college in the area.

Minister Pandor said it will be an addition to four other Falsebay TVET College campuses, namely Khayelitsha, Swartklip, Westlake and distant learning campuses.

Member of steering committee for department of higher education and training youth summit Mogamat Saabik Kader said that an exhibition gave youth access to information about the many subjects expected to be offered.

“Some of the concerns were that the youth didn’t have access to information to SETA’s and TVET colleges. SETA opportunities we are looking at includes welding, carpentry, fishing, farming, agriculture industries, IT etcetera.”

The college is aimed at giving youth access to programmes that cater to economic drivers of the community and the country. This includes preparation for the demands of employment, and equipping them to be self-employed.

Kader noted that the gathering had a turnout of over 1 300 youth and parents, pointing to the urgent need and interest in tackling the unemployment problem.

“We need more community activist to stand up and say there’s a need for “this, that and the other” so we can work together – as we did in Mitchells Plain.”

Pandor said the construction of the new campus “will start as soon as (her) Department has come to an agreement with the City of Cape Town, regarding a piece of land where this new campus will be built.”

Minister Pandor disputed the fact that the City wanted to “sell” the land on which the campus is to be built, having said the community are it’s rightful owners.

“I have recently learnt to my astonishment that the City of Cape Town wants part of the amount allocated to build the Campus- to be used to purchase the land that it has made available for (it’s) construction. We say, the land should be given for free, given that it belongs to the City so that every cent can go towards making this campus a state-of-the-art building, that the people of Mitchell’s Plain so deserve,” Pandor said to thunderous applause over the weekend.

The new campus will cater to 10 000 students and is expected to be completed in two years.

