Hike in Brent crude oil price increases petroleum product prices

The Department of Mineral Resources and Energy has announced that the price of fuel will go up by 37-cents, diesel by 71-cents and 72-cents per litre, while illuminating paraffin will increase by 95-cents per litre.

The department’s Robert Maake says the changes will take effect from midnight on Tuesday. He says the rise in the price of Brent crude oil has necessitated the adjustments.

“The higher oil prices led to high prices of all petroleum products during the period under review. The rand appreciated against the dollar and cushioned prices by up to 27-cent per litre.”

Source: SABC News