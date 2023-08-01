Facebook-f Twitter Youtube Instagram
LISTEN LIVE
LISTEN LIVE

From the news desk

Hike in Brent crude oil price increases petroleum product prices

Local, News, Uncategorized, VOC NewsNo Comments
Share this article
         

The Department of Mineral Resources and Energy has announced that the price of fuel will go up by 37-cents, diesel by 71-cents and 72-cents per litre, while illuminating paraffin will increase by 95-cents per litre.

The department’s Robert Maake says the changes will take effect from midnight on Tuesday. He says the rise in the price of Brent crude oil has necessitated the adjustments.

“The higher oil prices led to high prices of all petroleum products during the period under review. The rand appreciated against the dollar and cushioned prices by up to 27-cent per litre.”

“LP gas is decreasing by 61-cents per kilogram due to lower prices of propane and butane during the period under review. The slate levy remains unchanged at zero in the price structures of petrol and diesel,” explains Maake.
Source: SABC News

Share this article
         
Download our free app
The Voice of the Cape
The Voice of the Cape
The Voice of the Cape
Download QR-Code
The Voice of the Cape
Developer: The Voice of the Cape
Price: Free

Copyright © 2023 • Stunning website by Endor By Design

WhatsApp WhatsApp us
Wait a sec, saving restore vars.