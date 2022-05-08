Facebook-f Twitter Youtube Instagram
LISTEN LIVE
LISTEN LIVE

From the news desk

Hillary was a fighter who fought till she took her last breath – Godrich Gardee

Local, NewsNo Comments
Share this article
         

Former Economic Freedom Fighters (EFF) secretary-general Godrich Gardee said his daughter was a fighter who fought till she took her last breath.

He was speaking at her funeral service which took place in Mbombela earlier today.

Gardee said the way his daughter’s body was found, reminded him of how powerful and fearless Hillary was.

Hillary’s body was found on Tuesday after she went missing for four days. She was last seen at a grocery store which is about six kilometrs from her home which she shared with her brother and her adopted three-year-old daughter.

Gardee told the mourners that he found his daughter with a bleeding nose, boot prints on her chest and stab
wounds on her breasts.

He said when he arrived at the crime scene, he called Hillary’s name and asked her questions hoping she’d respond but unfortunately there was no answer.

Gardee added that he will never forget the call he received instructing him to stop the search for his daughter as this signalled the worst news.

Gardee said the perpetrators who murdered his daughter will regret emptying her bank account.


Share this article
         
The Voice of the Cape
The Voice of the Cape
Download QR-Code
The Voice of the Cape
Developer: The Voice of the Cape
Price: Free

Contact us

“My Radio Station, Your Radio Station, Our Radio Station” 91.3fm + 90.9fm + 89.8fm and 95.8fm

Phone: +27 21 442 3500
Studio line: +27 21 442 3530
SMS: 47913
Whatsapp: 082 9 913 913

Should you have any feedback or programming queries please contact info@vocfm.co.za

Facebook Twitter Instagram Youtube

Find us on Facebook

Voice of the Cape Radio - VOC

Support Our Mosques

Masjieds 2020 – Bank Details

Please donate to VOCFM

Donate to our Pledgeline

Legal Business

Copyright © 2022 • Stunning website by Endor By Design

WhatsApp WhatsApp us
Wait a sec, saving restore vars.