Hillary was a fighter who fought till she took her last breath – Godrich Gardee

Former Economic Freedom Fighters (EFF) secretary-general Godrich Gardee said his daughter was a fighter who fought till she took her last breath.

He was speaking at her funeral service which took place in Mbombela earlier today.

Gardee said the way his daughter’s body was found, reminded him of how powerful and fearless Hillary was.

Hillary’s body was found on Tuesday after she went missing for four days. She was last seen at a grocery store which is about six kilometrs from her home which she shared with her brother and her adopted three-year-old daughter.

Gardee told the mourners that he found his daughter with a bleeding nose, boot prints on her chest and stab

wounds on her breasts.

He said when he arrived at the crime scene, he called Hillary’s name and asked her questions hoping she’d respond but unfortunately there was no answer.

Gardee added that he will never forget the call he received instructing him to stop the search for his daughter as this signalled the worst news.

Gardee said the perpetrators who murdered his daughter will regret emptying her bank account.