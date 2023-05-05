Historic Wynberg mosque desecrated daily, COCT says their hands are tied

Share this article

By Aneeqa du Plessis

Situated in the heart of Wynberg, the sixth oldest mosque in the country, Yusufeyyah Masjied is being desecrated daily after a group of homeless people have erected informal structures on the perimeter of the mosque. This is according to the secretary of the Yusufeyyah Masjid, Yunus Karriem.

“The mosque was established 1867 and is rich in history. It sits in the middle of the Wynberg transport interchange and neighbours the Wynberg Railway station,” explained Karriem.

Since the invasion of the homeless, the area has seen an uptick in criminality. The land is allegedly owned by the Passenger Rail Agency of South Africa (Prasa).

“A host of people who were housed in Strandfontein during level 5 of lockdown, the height of Covid-19 in the country flocked to the area after they were released – some residents claim they saw a bus dropping off these people in Wynberg and thus they erected their tents along the boundary of the mosque and in the surrounds,” said Karriem.

Crime and grime has been the order of the day in the area.

“We’ve been struggling with several issues at the mosque, urinating and defecating against the boundary wall. We’ve also experienced incidents of theft from the mosque. Congregants have also had their shoes stolen and we have traced all the cases back to the squatters on the hill,” said Karriem.

Karriem is also the Wynberg East Civic Association Chairperson.

“We have expressed our dismay in a letter to the municipality in August/September last year and again last week explaining that the congregation cannot continue this way, but we have heard nothing from the Mayor since then,” stated Karriem.

However, Mayoral Committee Member for Community Services and Health Councillor Patricia van der Ross said The City has engaged with Karriem on various platforms over the issue.

“The area being illegally occupied is on PRASA property and not in the jurisdiction of the City of Cape Town. That said, the SDECD street people team has engaged regularly with people living on the site to offer assistance, but most have refused any assistance,” said Van Der Ross in response to VOC’s enquiry.

According to reports by Eyewitness News (EWN), Prasa spokesperson, Zino Mihi, said they are working with police and councillors to tackle the issue.

“A plan is being put in place, including meeting regularly with relevant stakeholders such as SAPS, councillors and law enforcement agencies. We will issue a release once we have a solution to the problem,” said Mihi.

Photo credit: Facebook/Yusufeyyah Muslim Youth