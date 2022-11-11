Historical Moment in South Africa as first Camouflaged Quran launched

Share this article

The SANDF is the first in the world to Launch the Camouflage Quran during a special gathering that took place on Wednesday 9 November at the 2 Military Hospital in Wynberg.

The Muslim Judicial Council (SA) conducted a ceremonial handover of the camouflage covered copy of the Noble Qur’an to be used by the servicemen and women in the SANDF. Members of SANDF, Muslim Judicial Council – SA , Cape Town Ulama Board , Awqaf SA, CTIEC, AMA and many more organisations were present for the Historic launch.

For years, the military only facilitated copies of the Bible for its soldiers and now, they have copies of the Quran for their Muslim members as well.

The launch is a culmination of twelve years of hard work done by our brothers and sisters in the SANDF with special mention given to Chaplain Shaykh Abdullah Abrahams who serves as the Muslim Chaplain in the Western Cape and Dr Riaz Ismail.

“The camouflaged covered copy of the Quran, as per military specifications, is the first of its kind in a western military and is a proud moment for the SANDF,” said Colonel M.A Mothopeng of the SANDF Pastoral Services. The ceremony marks a profoundly unique achievement, the very first of its kind for any military.

Executive Member of the Cape Town Ulama Board, Shaykh Sayed Ridhwaan expressed joy at reaching this milestone: “We are happy to witness such a historic moment, we congratulate our colleagues at the MJC for jointly facilitating this project with the SANDF, we are proud of Dr Riaz and Shaykh Abdullah Abrahams for the efforts put in to reach this day, may this project also serve as a tool of Da’wah amongst our fellow South Africans at the SANDF.”

During the presentations the Chief of the SANDF General R. Maphwanya mentioned “the Holy Quran is the only religious book that is untainted and in its original form. It doesn’t have a 1st, 2nd, 3rd etc edition” while he welcomed this great achievement of launching the Camouflage Quran.

The MJC(SA) wishes to thank Awqaf (SA) who enthusiastically agreed to partner with the MJC(SA) on this project. Awqaf (SA) also announced that they will be donating future copies of the camouflage covered copies of the Quran to the SANDF.

Source: The Muslim Judicial Council (SA)