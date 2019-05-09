Hit and run Stellenbosch suspect to appear in court

A 38-year-old man will appear in court in Stellenbosch in the Boland tomorrow after an incident at a local shopping centre earlier.

The man handed himself over to police after a video was shared showing a security guard being run over in a parking lot.

Western Cape police spokesperson Sergeant Noloyiso Rwexana said the suspect is due to appear in the Stellenbosch Magistrate court on Friday.

“According to information a security guard who was directing the traffic was run over by a vehicle and was rushed to a hospital facility,” he said.

In a video making the rounds on social media the driver of a white bakkie can be seen talking to the security guard outside a shopping complex.

The car guard then indicated to the driver not drive in his intended direction, seemingly indicating that it was a one-way.

The interaction goes on for a few seconds before the driver runs over the security guard in full view of the people in the parking lot.

The man was charged with attempted murder, while the guard was still recuperating in hospital. The incident apparently happened last month.

