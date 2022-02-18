Hoërskool Jan Viljoen teacher suspended following allegations of sexual abuse

Share this article

An educator at the Hoërskool Jan Viljoen in Randfontein, west of Johannesburg, has been suspended following allegations of sexual abuse.

The school made headlines after a video depicting fights between black and white learners went viral.

Tensions continued to plague the school this week as parents found themselves divided across racial lines when education officials visited the school.

A meeting between Gauteng Education MEC Panyaza Lesufi and parents at the school had to be postponed on Thursday night following heavy rain.

Lesufi says his department is already attending to some of the raised issues.

The meeting is now likely to take place at the weekend.

Rubber bullets

On Monday, rubber bullets were fired after angry parents charged at police cars and the school gates accusing the department of not dealing with their complaints.

Addressing parents outside the school gate on Monday, Lesufi pleaded with them not to teach their children violence.

He said, “I want to plead with you, let us not teach our children violence. I want to assure you [that] this matter is receiving our immediate attention. There is no one who will hide it, postpone it or disguise it. We are dealing with racism, that’s nothing else but racism.”

Meanwhile, the South African Human Rights Commission (SAHRC) has launched an investigation into alleged racially-motivated clashes at the school.

SAHRC Commissioner Andre Gaum said: “We have decided to investigate the allegations of unfair discrimination and racism at the school as well as the voice note being circulated on social media where learners are being called the so-called “K” word.”

Gaum said the Commission had an interview with the school’s principal to find out what happened and says the investigation is ongoing and more interviews would have to be conducted.

