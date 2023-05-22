Facebook-f Twitter Youtube Instagram
Home Affairs Minister to brief media on the issuing of Bester’s passport and ID

The Department Home Affairs Minister, Aaron Motsoaledi is expected to brief the media in Pretoria on Monday morning on the matter of issuing of an identity document and a South African passport to the convicted rapist and murderer, Thabo Bester.

Motsoaledi will also comment on Bester’s partner, Dr Nandipha Magudumana’s urgent court application.

Magugumana’s application to the High Court, in Free State aims to get her arrest and subsequent detention in Tanzania alongside Bester in April, declared unlawful.

Meanwhile, the bail application of five people accused of aiding and abetting Bester’s prison escape, last year, has been postponed to Tuesday for arguments, before judgment is delivered.

The defence is adamant that the state has not linked the five accused to the incident and submitted in court that there is no tangible evidence that their clients pose a threat if granted bail.

Sourcre: SABC News


