Home affairs to open on Saturdays in April and May

Home affairs offices will open on Saturdays for five hours from April 6 to May 25 for ID collection services, facilitation of new applications and issuing of temporary identity certificates.

The department said this excludes the public holiday on April 27.

“We invite people who have applied for their IDs, particularly young people who are first applicants, to come to our offices to collect their documents. This initiative gives people more options to collect their enabling documents,” said deputy minister Njabulo Nzuza.

Department spokesperson Siya Qoza said offices will also resolve challenges of duplicates, amendments, rectifications and dead-alive cases with the required supporting documents.

“The offices will open from 8am to 1pm. Mobile offices are also scheduled to return to deliver IDs in the remote areas where they took applications. Local offices, working with stakeholders that include councillors, will communicate the dates, times and venues of the visits. Mobile offices will be used to support the identified local offices,” he said.

Qoza said clients can book appointments to collect their smart ID cards and green bar-coded ID books before visiting offices by using the branch appointment booking system (BABS), which is available on the department’s website.

He said alternatively clients can visit the offices without making a booking.

“We encourage clients who have applied for identification documents and have received their SMS notifications to seize this opportunity by visiting their home affairs office to collect these critical documents.”

Source: TimesLIVE