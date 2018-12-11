Home invasion at Imam Gasan Moos residence

Over the past weekend, criminals targeted the home of the Imam of Shukrul Mubeen mosque Gasan Moos in Lansdowne. It is understood that five men kicked in the front door and held up his son, Maahier at gunpoint while his son’s wife and children were locked in another room.

Imam Gasan Moos was not home at the time of the incident.

Spokesperson to the family Ashraf Kenny said the incident happened while Maahier and his family were having family time.

“Maahier and his wife heard a loud bang and ran towards the front door to see what was happening. When they got there, they realised it had been broken down and at that stage there was just one man in the house,” said Kenny.

Kenny said in a bid to protect his family, Maahier told my wife to run back into the room where he followed to lock the after his wife and children entered the room. Kenny said at that point there was only one man in the house with a rifle.

“Another man then entered and when they saw Mahier, they told him to lie down but instead he ran to the back door to call for help, at that point Maahier noticed about five men making their way through the house,” he said.

Neighbours came out as they heard the call for help, but Kenny said it was impossible for them to do anything against five armed men.

It is alleged that the five suspects belong to a crowbar gang modus operandi. An investigation is currently underway, and no arrests has since been made. Anyone with information can anonymously contact Lansdowne police on 021 7009 000 or CrimeStop on 08600 10111.

Loushe Jordaan / VOC

