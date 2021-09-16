Homeowners receive their Title deeds

Share this article

















The City of Cape Town’s Mayoral Committee Member for Urban Management, Alderman Grant Twigg, recently handed over 23 title deeds to beneficiaries from Elsies River, Gugulethu, Nyanga and Athlone.

The City of Cape Town’s Urban Management team is continuing to hand over title deeds to homeowners across the city.

“Empowering residents who were previously denied access to property ownership is one of the City’s key priority areas to bring about redress. The handing over of title deeds allows homeowners to live in dignity in a home they can call theirs. It is an investment that will grow in value and that will become an asset for them and their loved ones. There is no greater pride than taking care of a house that you can call your own and turning it into a home.”

“Although we have title deed sessions in communities, where we invite beneficiaries to collect their title deeds, as well as basket drops at beneficiaries’ homes, we would like to encourage residents to please make contact with the City to enquire about their title deeds.”

“As part of the education around being responsible property owners, we are partnering with the financial sector to help empower our beneficiaries with the much-needed information to make informed decisions about financial matters related to their assets, such as wills, testaments and insurance.”

“Service delivery is about improving the lives of people and adding value to their livelihoods. Today is a firm demonstration of our commitment to build a caring and inclusive city,” said Alderman Twigg.

Beneficiaries can contact Mr. Richard Kock on 021 400 9804 or email Richard.Kock@capetown.gov.za for title deed enquiries. Beneficiaries can also visit the offices at 52 Wale Street, Cape Town.

