Homes and roads flooded across Western Cape as storm damage surges

Share this article

Uprooted trees, flooding in informal and formal settlements and on roads, and power outages in the Western Cape, are some of the challenges that came with the intense weather system that started on Saturday.

In Cape Town there has been flooding in Shuku-Shukma and Sir Lowry’s Pass Village, Rasta Camp, Riemvasmaak, 7de Laan Sandvlei Macassar, Old Faure Driftsands, Mfuleni and Bellville South.

“Flooding of houses has been reported in several areas including Durbanville, Bo-Kaap, Schaapkraal, Bellville South, Belhar, Sandvlei Macassar, Strand, Gordon’s Bay and Knorhoek. Emergency services have assisted four people trapped in a house in Strand and evacuated them to Strand fire station.

“The roof was blown off a private property in the CBD, while a dwelling in Hout Bay was damaged due to wind,” said Charlotte Powell, spokesperson for Cape Town disaster risk management.

She said assessments will continue to determine damage.

Flooding has been reported across the city with the N2 at Victoria Road in Strand severely affected.

“Denehof and Sunset Boulevard in Gordon’s Bay is closed, as well as Sir Lowry’s Pass and Baden Powell Drive. Traffic services are in attendance.

“At Wemmershoek dam the sluice gate has been opened to mitigate downstream flooding. The Lourens and Eerste rivers have burst their banks.

“Reports have been received from Hout Bay Main Road, Macassar, Rondebosch East, Durbanville, Kuilsriver, Woodstock, Klipheuwel IFS and Malmesbury farms,” said Powell.

In Mitchells Plain, city’s technicians will work to restore power once conditions allow.

The Cape Agulhas municipality on Monday said all roads leading to Bredasdorp are closed.

While the Bredasdorp to Napier Road is open, motorists are cautioned not to travel this route unless it is an emergency.

Source: TimesLive