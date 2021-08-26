Hospital Heroes Programme kicks off in the Western Cape

Share this article

















Humanitarian organisation Gift of the Givers, has kicked off its Hospital Heroes Programme in George in the Western Cape to honour emergency workers during Women’s month.

The organisation’s Ali Sablay says emergency workers are the first respondents to any disaster, and are facing the most challenging time in their careers.

“They are normally the first respondents to any callout. So Gift of the Givers are here today with our partners, ocean and hospital heroes, to honour these men and women who are putting their own lives at risk to save other people’s lives. Sometimes, they will be driving around for hours with a patient until a hospital bed is found and we just want to show them the appreciation and the love, showing them that SA cares and honours to what they are doing and to show them they are not alone.”

Meanwhile, EMS worker Noluvuyo Stokwe says she appreciates the gesture.

“I feel so overwhelmed that there’s people here today honouring us for the job we’re doing and I’m also grateful that they come for us, all the stress we have on the road. I’m grateful they came today to inspire us.”

Source: SABC News