Facebook-f Twitter Youtube Instagram
LISTEN LIVE
LISTEN LIVE

From the news desk

Hospital Heroes Programme kicks off in the Western Cape

Local, NewsNo Comments
Share this article
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Humanitarian organisation Gift of the Givers, has kicked off its Hospital Heroes Programme in George in the Western Cape to honour emergency workers during Women’s month.

The organisation’s Ali Sablay says emergency workers are the first respondents to any disaster, and are facing the most challenging time in their careers.

“They are normally the first respondents to any callout. So Gift of the Givers are here today with our partners, ocean and hospital heroes, to honour these men and women who are putting their own lives at risk to save other people’s lives. Sometimes, they will be driving around for hours with a patient until a hospital bed is found and we just want to show them the appreciation and the love, showing them that SA cares and honours to what they are doing and to show them they are not alone.”

Meanwhile, EMS worker Noluvuyo Stokwe says she appreciates the gesture.

“I feel so overwhelmed that there’s people here today honouring us for the job we’re doing and I’m also grateful that they come for us, all the stress we have on the road. I’m grateful they came today to inspire us.”

Source: SABC News


Share this article
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
The Voice of the Cape
The Voice of the Cape
Download QR-Code
The Voice of the Cape
Developer: The Voice of the Cape
Price: Free

Contact us

“My Radio Station, Your Radio Station, Our Radio Station” 91.3fm + 90.9fm + 89.8fm and 95.8fm

Phone: +27 21 442 3500
Studio line: +27 21 442 3530
SMS: 47913
Whatsapp: 082 9 913 913

Should you have any feedback or programming queries please contact info@vocfm.co.za

Facebook Twitter Instagram Youtube

Find us on Facebook

Voice of the Cape Radio - VOC

Support Our Mosques

Masjieds 2020 – Bank Details

Please donate to VOCFM

Donate to our Pledgeline

Legal Business

Copyright © 2021 • Stunning website by Endor By Design

WhatsApp WhatsApp us
Wait a sec, saving restore vars.