Hours extended for driver’s license card collections

The City of Cape Town Driving License Testing Centres will be open later this week, from December 5 to December 11, 2022.

This will make it easier for drivers to get their license cards and complete any other tasks before the busy festive season when many people in the city intend to go on road trips.

A few months ago, there were some issues with the national card production equipment once more, but they have been fixed.

Large amounts of driving license cards, some of which were delayed because of issues with the card manufacturing machine, are currently being sent to the City’s DLTCs.

The DLTC has a list of the extra hours available: http://bit.ly/3VJ4xXV

Source: City of Cape Town