Hout Bay fire destroys 10 houses, five informal dwellings

Share this article

The City of Cape Town says 10 houses and five informal dwellings have been destroyed in a fire at Mandela Park in Hout Bay overnight.

City spokesperson Janine Willemans says it is estimated that more than 30 people have been displaced.

Willemans says the cause of the fire is unknown and no injuries or fatalities were reported.

On Monday, the City of Cape Town’s Fire and Rescue Services successfully contained two wildfires in Simon’s Town and Glencairn but have had little respite as numerous new fire incidents have been reported in the past 24 hours.

The fires were compounded by strong winds.

Source: SABC News