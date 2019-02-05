Hout Bay resort ravaged by early morning fire

A fire broke out at the Tintswalo Resort in Hotel Chapmans Peak Drive near Hout Bay at around 04h00 on Tuesday morning.

City of Cape Town Fire and Rescue Services spokesperson Theo Layne said the fire has since been contained.

“We had five fire engines, two water tankers and one rescue vehicle with 26 firefighters on scene,” said Layne.

One of the owners Lisa Goosen said the hotel is now closed for repairs. The fire has reportedly destroyed the main building. All ten guests who were housed at the hotel managed to escape without injuries.

Goosen said none of the rooms have been affected by the fire.

“Our fire wall has been able to hold the fire back. Everyone was evacuated successfully so no one was hurt and all staff are safe.”

The cause of the fire is currently undetermined.

