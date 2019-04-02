Hout Bay taxi violence causes chaos

By Anees Teladia

The taxi industry in South Africa has become known as one of the most dangerous and unruly industries to nearly all South Africans. Taxis are regularly implicated in reports on violence and unlawful road conduct. Recently, Hout Bay has found itself to be at the centre of a dispute between two taxi organisations – Congress of Democratic Taxi Associations (Codeta) and the Cape Amalgamated Taxi Association (Cata). Just last week there were reports of a man being shot and killed in the same area and within the past few months there have been several other disputes related to the taxi industry – such as shootings and protests by drivers.

Four people have been killed with a further two passengers wounded yesterday due to the ongoing taxi violence. Chairperson of the Hout Bay Community Policing Forum, Anthony Chemaly informed the VOC Breakfast Beat on the current state of affairs in Hout Bay.

“We’ve been struggling for some time with illegal taxi routes between Cape Town and Hout Bay. We have two opposing taxi organisations – Codeta and Cata,” said Chemaly.

“We had a shooting and a murder around it last week. Then in retaliation, yesterday we had over a hundred shots fired early in the morning between the two organisations…shots [were]fired at the police station and members of the police station as well.”

“The safety of everybody is being threatened by these activities.”

Chemaly said that despite efforts, the associations and drivers do not seem to want to cooperate and prevent these incidences of violence. He says that they [the taxi drivers and associations]“do what they want”.

“The illegal rank outside the police station has been shut down. MyCiTi buses have been increased and are available, so there is transport available. Unfortunately, it’s not as much as there normally would be.”

“It’s a ridiculous situation.” “Again, the victims of this are the poor who can’t get to work easily,” said Chemaly.

The spokesperson for the Minister of Transport and Public Works, Siphesihle Dube provided some governmental and procedural insight.

“Just last week, immediately [after the apparent taxi violence]the registrar issued letters of suspension to both taxi associations involved, Cata: Hout Bay – Wynberg taxi association and the Central Unity Taxi Association. This means they cannot operate in that area,” said Dube.

“Yesterday, when the gruesome incident occurred, our Transport Priority Committee convened in an urgent meeting. An undertaking was made to immediately increase enforcement activities in Hout Bay. There has been a big increase in the traffic enforcement happening there.”

Dube said that whilst measures have been taken against these associations, there are still further procedures that could and/or should be followed.

“We have an extensive enforcement plan for the purposes of stabilisation.”

“If violence continues [after suspension]then the registrar has the discretion to call these associations to a hearing to establish whether or not they should or shouldn’t be registered entirely,” said Dube.

