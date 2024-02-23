Houthi leader vows to escalate attacks against Israel, US, British ships

Share this article

Leader of Yemen’s Houthis, Abdul Malik Al-Houthi vowed, on Thursday, to escalate attacks against Israeli, American and British ships passing through the Red Sea, the Gulf of Aden, and Bab Al-Mandab.

In a televised speech broadcast by the group’s Al-Masirah channel, Al-Houthi said the group has targeted 48 Israeli, American and British ships in the Red Sea and the Arabian Sea, since the start of the Israeli aggression on Gaza, explaining that this is an important achievement, despite the “enemy’s reduction of the [ships’] movement, camouflaging them and blocking their information”.

Al- Houthi has also revealed that the group has introduced “submarine weapons” into its operations in the Red Sea and Arabian Sea, considering that this “worries the enemy”.

Regarding the operations against Israel, he said the group has launched 183 missiles and drones at Israeli targets in the Occupied Palestinian Territories since the start of the aggression against the Gaza Strip.

Al-Houthi accused the United States of “providing the greatest cover to starve the Palestinian people in Gaza, which has reached a scandalous and embarrassing level for Western countries and institutions”.

Earlier on Thursday, the group announced, in a statement, that the United States and Britain have launched four new raids on Hudaydah Governorate, western Yemen, the Al-Masirah satellite channel reported in a brief breaking news story, adding that “military and spy aircraft” continue to fly over the Governorate’s airspace, without providing further details.

On Wednesday, the Houthi group announced, in separate statements, that the Hudaydah Governorate had been subjected to eleven American-British raids.

Hudaydah is considered one of the most important Yemeni governorates, as it contains three vital ports, in addition to having a long coastal strip.

In November, the Houthis started targeting Israeli-owned and Israeli-bound ships in the Red Sea in solidarity with the Palestinians facing a genocidal war in the besieged Gaza Strip. The group has repeatedly said that it will stop its operations when Israel stops its attacks on Gaza which has killed almost 30,000 Palestinians, a majority of them women and children.

However, in January, Washington and London escalated tension in the Red Sea by targeting Houthi sites inside Yemen, prompting the group to include ships from those countries in their attacks.

Source: Middle East Monitor