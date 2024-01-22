How to apply for a matric rewrite in 2024

The Department of Education and several private institutions offer matriculants who underperformed or failed another opportunity to write during May/June 2024.

This is also a chance for any 2023 matric pupil who may have missed their final exam owing to special reasons such as being medically unfit or as a result of a death in the family.

Adults who wish to obtain their Grade 12 certificates or similarly upgrade their matric subject marks can also sit for the May/June exams.

Before registering, however, it’s important to understand which matric certificate one qualifies for, as there is a difference between the National Senior Certificate (NSC) and the Senior Certificate (SC).

The former is for any candidate who wrote matric from 2008 onwards, while for the latter, often referred to as “adult matric”, a Grade 9 school report or General Education and Training Certificate (GETC) suffices.

For both NSC and SC rewrites, here is key information to know:

– Registration is open and closes on 9 February 2024.

– Registration with the Education Department is free of charge, however, private institutions may charge a fee.

– SC candidates can register online while NSC candidates can only register at their nearest school district. In both instances, a certified ID copy and where applicable, a statement of results is required.

More information on registration dates and resources is available from the Department of Basic Education.