HP residents on edge after gangster assassinated

LOCAL

A fatal, gang-related shooting in Lansdowne on Wednesday night has left community members on edge. Police say cases of murder and attempted murder are under investigation, after the 23-year-old driver of a VW Polo was shot and killed on the corners of Jan Smuts Drive and Turfhall Road at around 9.30pm.

His passengers, a 25-year-old woman and an one year old baby, were also injured. Police spokesperson Andre Traut says that one suspect opened fire and fled with other suspects in a red Opel Corsa.

Dozens of community members had gathered at the active crime scene last night, where armed officials were seen on high alert. Anyone with information is urged to contact Crime Stop on 08600 10111.

Hanover Park CPF member, Yaseen Johaar, said 10 murders took place over the last few weeks. Johaar says violence will never stop if all parties don’t work together.