Facebook-f Twitter Youtube Instagram
LISTEN LIVE
LISTEN LIVE

From the news desk

HP residents on edge after gangster assassinated

News, VOC NewsNo Comments
Share this article
         

LOCAL

A fatal, gang-related shooting in Lansdowne on Wednesday night has left community members on edge. Police say cases of murder and attempted murder are under investigation, after the 23-year-old driver of a VW Polo was shot and killed on the corners of Jan Smuts Drive and Turfhall Road at around 9.30pm.
His passengers, a 25-year-old woman and an one year old baby, were also injured. Police spokesperson Andre Traut says that one suspect opened fire and fled with other suspects in a red Opel Corsa.
Dozens of community members had gathered at the active crime scene last night, where armed officials were seen on high alert. Anyone with information is urged to contact Crime Stop on 08600 10111.
Hanover Park CPF member, Yaseen Johaar, said 10 murders took place over the last few weeks. Johaar says violence will never stop if all parties don’t work together.
VOC

Share this article
         
The Voice of the Cape
The Voice of the Cape
Download QR-Code
The Voice of the Cape
Developer: The Voice of the Cape
Price: Free

Contact us

“My Radio Station, Your Radio Station, Our Radio Station” 91.3fm + 90.9fm + 89.8fm and 95.8fm

Phone: +27 21 442 3500
Studio line: +27 21 442 3530
SMS: 47913
Whatsapp: 082 9 913 913

Should you have any feedback or programming queries please contact info@vocfm.co.za

Facebook Twitter Instagram Youtube

Find us on Facebook

Voice of the Cape Radio - VOC

Support Our Mosques

Masjieds 2020 – Bank Details

Please donate to VOCFM

Donate to our Pledgeline

Legal Business

Copyright © 2022 • Stunning website by Endor By Design

WhatsApp WhatsApp us
Wait a sec, saving restore vars.