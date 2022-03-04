HPV Awareness day at Hanover Park high school

With today marking International Human Papillomavirus (HPV) Awareness day, Humanitas Care Foundation hosted an awareness campaign at Crystal Secondary High in Hanover Park.
Co-Founder and Director, Luzanne Vorster at the organization said over 100 female scholars were tested for the virus. According to Vorster, 70% or cervical cancer in woman is caused by HPV.
“We wanted to afford the girls an opportunity to check their status. This virus is a big concern because it can go undetected for months and years and thus be passed on from partner to partner. However, it is important to note that it is not exclusively contracted via sexual intercourse but also via touch,” explained Vorster.
A person with HPV can pass the infection to someone even when they have no signs or symptoms. HPV is the most common sexually transmitted infection. It can lead to cervical cancer or genital warts.
