Facebook-f Twitter Youtube Instagram
LISTEN LIVE
LISTEN LIVE

From the news desk

HPV Awareness day at Hanover Park high school

News, VOC NewsNo Comments
Share this article
         

With today marking International Human Papillomavirus (HPV) Awareness day, Humanitas Care Foundation hosted an awareness campaign at Crystal Secondary High in Hanover Park.
Co-Founder and Director, Luzanne Vorster at the organization said over 100 female scholars were tested for the virus. According to Vorster, 70% or cervical cancer in woman is caused by HPV.
“We wanted to afford the girls an opportunity to check their status. This virus is a big concern because it can go undetected for months and years and thus be passed on from partner to partner. However, it is important to note that it is not exclusively contracted via sexual intercourse but also via touch,” explained Vorster.
A person with HPV can pass the infection to someone even when they have no signs or symptoms. HPV is the most common sexually transmitted infection. It can lead to cervical cancer or genital warts.
VOC

Share this article
         
The Voice of the Cape
The Voice of the Cape
Download QR-Code
The Voice of the Cape
Developer: The Voice of the Cape
Price: Free

Contact us

“My Radio Station, Your Radio Station, Our Radio Station” 91.3fm + 90.9fm + 89.8fm and 95.8fm

Phone: +27 21 442 3500
Studio line: +27 21 442 3530
SMS: 47913
Whatsapp: 082 9 913 913

Should you have any feedback or programming queries please contact info@vocfm.co.za

Facebook Twitter Instagram Youtube

Find us on Facebook

Voice of the Cape Radio - VOC

Support Our Mosques

Masjieds 2020 – Bank Details

Please donate to VOCFM

Donate to our Pledgeline

Legal Business

Copyright © 2022 • Stunning website by Endor By Design

WhatsApp WhatsApp us
Wait a sec, saving restore vars.