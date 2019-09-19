HRC calls on gov to provide adequate housing for back-yard dwellers, following Elsies River massacre

Share this article

















The Human Rights Commissioner has called on South African government to provide adequate housing for backyard dwellers, calling it a “prime ground for criminality.” He was speaking outside the Elsies River homes of the three young children who were shot and killed in an apparent gang hit on Tuesday night.

It is understood that an unknown number of suspects forcibly entered the Clark Estate dwelling and opened fire on those inside. Among the deceased is: 10-year-old girl Toslin Samuels and two boys, M J Samuels and Adrian Junior Alexander, both aged 12. It was believed that a 19-year-old alleged gangster, who was shot and killed as well, was the target of the shooting. However, residents say that the children were shot by the suspects in cold blood, who had thereafter proceeded to a different room to shoot the teen.

The Anti-Gang Unit arrested two suspects, aged 30 and 36, the next day, while another suspect was arrested later the afternoon. Heartbroken residents gathered to show support and offer condolences to the family members. The community called for bail to be denied for the suspects.

Neighbourhood watch group member, Jacobus Solomons, said when police and other safety structures reported to the scene, everyone was in tears. He said that the dozens of gunshots that rang through the air that night, struck fear into the hearts of the entire whole community.

Majority of the crowd gathered on Thursday, were young children. Emotions were high and many of the women in the crowd were overcome by emotion and couldn’t speak. Residents, including Yvonne and daughter Ronalda Beukes, echoed the sentiment and said it is a tragedy.

“It isn’t right. I have three children of my own and look at this. Its very sad, I don’t know what we can do. There’s too much to and I don’t have words,” said Ronalda. “We must get the whole community. I know we can’t stop them (gangsters) but we will try our utmost- they aren’t going to take over every time. Enough is enough!” said Yvonne.

As part of a five-point action plan announced by President Cyril Ramaphosa during an emergency joint sitting of Parliament on Wednesday, was to “strengthen the criminal justice system.” Ramaphosa previously committed to harsher punishment for those who commit crimes on women and children.

It comes as a petition calling for the death penalty to be reinstated, garnered thousands of votes. Resident from a nearby court, Karen Langenhoven, said they are tired of funerals.

“It’s so tragic, innocent lives were taken. They had prospects for the future, it just (aint) right. The only thing I think that would work is the death penalty. A life for a life- the bible says it. If you can take an innocent life, then your life can be taken.”

But not all communities feel this is a sustainable solution. Solomans noted that Elsies River has been deemed a red zone, which mean him and his neighbourhood watch team cannot be visible at night. But, in the early hours of the morning, they patrol and assist the walking Bus project in the area. Solomans said that the community needed to stop protecting the criminals.

“If you breed violence and try to fight violence with violence, you’re going to get more violence. So, we need to have a solution within our communities. Nobody else can help us if we don’t help ourselves. Because we know the perpetrators,” shrugged Solomans. “We know who sell the drugs, who has the guns, who steals… but we don’t stand up to them. There is more than 20-30 000 people in this area and there are about 100 gangsters. They are far less than what the community are. If we go their houses and demand they stop, we don’t have to go to them with guns and violence, but we need to put our foot down and say this is our community” urged Solomans.

John Adams, member of the nearby Bishop Lavis Action Group (BLAC), said however that children don’t know any better.

“People are fighting to survive. The Western Cape government needs to come to the party because, if they’re not going to address with the socio-economic problems in our communities, it will never end, that’s where there is so much evil. You can’t blame the small child. There’s no bread but the gangster has enough bread and he can (help his) family survive.”

Several residents appealed to the younger generation to avoid this and seek opportunities. The young children held placard which drew an emotive response from parents who questioned why it was necessary for them to be making requests in the first place.

Placards held by minors displayed phrases such as “We deserve to live”, “enough is enough” and “cowards’ rape”. Faith leaders offered condolences to the distraught families and residents and prayed for peace, protection and guidance, among other things.

Nissan noted that crime fighting is a community effort.

“It’s not only the police that must combat crime. I appeal to all of us- we know who the gangsters are, but we keep quiet. We know who steals the copper cables and other people’s stuff, but we keep quiet. And so, (if we) start doing things in our own communities and not depend on the police only. But there are mothers that knows the gun that their son has is illegal, but they don’t talk about it.”

He added that parents need to take responsibly.

“When the laaitie (child) comes home and he’s got new Nikes, but you know he’s not working… Why are you not questioning him? We keep a blind eye to stolen goods. The time has come that when our mothers and fathers see it’s 7/8 o’clock and the child is not in the house, why do you close the door? Go look for the child! The responsibility is on us as mothers, fathers, neighbours to look out for one another. ‘ “When something happens with the child the parents run out but do not discipline the child. Please can we go back to the old style of disciple. And I don’t mean spanking. I mean engaging with the child, I mean talking. Help the child with his schoolwork etc. I appeal to, all of us as adults, mothers and fathers. Let us end this scourge, let us stand together,” exclaimed Nissan. “Let our mothers have tough love for our children! You can say to my child, I disagree with you and let the law take its course- but I still love you. Instead of, when the child has done something wrong, we are the first to protect the child.”

Nissan meanwhile further why there is a “roll-over” of money which can be used to empower poor communities. He called on government to provide backyard dwellers with housing opportunities as the backyards are a prime ground for criminality.

“This City of Cape Town has rolled over money… why can’t they build houses for our people? Because it is in these backyards where there is crime (happening). People don’t have respect for one another, children don’t have respect because there’s no space. People must be given an opportunity to get a house.

The commissioner appealed to communities to show unity.

“I appeal to you let us stand up, let us speak out Too many people are losing their lives. Despite the army being here, things have not changed. The change must not come from government and police, but from us as human beings.”

