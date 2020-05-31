HRC probes racism complaint after Dlamini-Zuma’s was depicted as a baboon

Share this article

















The South African Human Rights Commission (SAHRC) says it will investigate a racism complaint after a picture of a baboon was superimposed on the face of the Minister of Cooperative Governance and Traditional Affairs (CoGTA) Nkosazana Dlamini-Zuma. The photo was posted on social media.

The South African Council of Churches registered a complaint with the commission describing the post as an insult and a violation of the minister’s human rights.

The South African Human Rights Commission (SAHRC) says it will investigate a racism complaint after a picture of a baboon was superimposed on the face of the Minister of Cooperative Governance and Traditional Affairs (CoGTA) Nkosazana Dlamini-Zuma. The photo was posted on social media.

The South African Council of Churches registered a complaint with the commission describing the post as an insult and a violation of the minister’s human rights.

The Human Rights Commission says it is trying to find the perpetrators.

“The commission has received a complaint about someone who superimposed pictures of a baboon on the face of Minister Nkosazana Dlamini-Zuma. And the matter is now being in our office in the Western Cape to investigate and find out who the perpetrators are and then we will take it from there.”

The ANC has strongly condemned the incident describing it as an act of racism.

ANC Spokesperson, Pule Mabe says the party has also lodged a complaint with the Human Rights Commission.

“We can place it on record that the ANC has reported the matter to the Human Rights Commission and will accordingly be lodging a case in the Western Cape where Herselman stays. And will, therefore, not tolerate racist attacks made by these individuals who are not appreciative of the work the government is doing.”

Source: SABC News

Share this article

















Comments

comments

Powered by Facebook Comments