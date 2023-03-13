HRW: Egyptian dissidents denied identity documents

Egyptian authorities have systematically denied scores of dissidents and activists living abroad from accessing or renewing their identity documents, to pressure them into returning to Egypt, Human Rights Watch (HRW) has revealed.
In a report released on Monday, the New York-based rights group said the refusal of authorities to provide birth certificates or renew essential documents, including passports and ID cards, to dissidents abroad was intended to pressure them to “return to near-certain persecution in Egypt”.
HRW said people’s inability to access these documents was a violation of their basic rights as it undermined their ability to travel, live, work legally, and access healthcare and education.
“The government of President Abdel Fattah el-Sisi has been turning the screws on dissidents abroad by depriving them of essential identity documents,” said Adam Coogle, deputy Middle East and North Africa director at HRW.
“After sparing no effort to crush domestic opposition and public dissent through mass arrests, unfair trials, and rampant torture in detention, the government is ramping up efforts to punish and silence those abroad,” he added.
Since former President Mohamed Morsi was removed in a coup in July 2013, el-Sisi has overseen a massive crackdown on dissent in the country. The brutal crackdown has pushed tens of thousands of Egyptian dissidents to live in exile, said the report.
The report is based on interviews with 26 Egyptian dissidents, journalists, and lawyers living in Europe, Asia, and Africa and on documents including written correspondences, passports, and official forms relating to some of their cases.
None of the people interviewed received official written rejections for their requests, but some were told by officials to return to Egypt to solve their problems “with security agencies”, despite the majority having no pending criminal cases against them, said the report.
The Egyptian authorities have not responded to a request for comment.
Additional challenges in Turkey
According to the report, dissidents in Turkey have faced more challenges because the Egyptian consulate in Istanbul “effectively closed its doors to Egyptians since around 2018”, with interviewees saying it only accepts requests via Facebook.