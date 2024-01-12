HRW raises concern around xenophobia ahead of elections

Share this article

The Human Rights Watch (HRW) says it is concerned about xenophobic rhetoric from South African politicians leading to the 2024 elections.

HRW Researcher covering South Africa, Eswatini and Lesotho, Nomathamsanqa Masiko-Mpaka, says the targeting of Africans and Asians in xenophobic attacks is still prevalent in South Africa.

“One of the issues we have picked up is the issue of xenophobia and in particular the targeting of African and Asian migrants including refugees, asylum seekers and undocumented migrants. An issue has been raised numerous times on the unworkability of the migrant system that we have in the country and Minister [Aaron] Motsoaledi has indicated contradictions in various pieces of legislation that seek to address issues of migration.”

The HRW presented their latest report of Human Rights Violations in Africa at a briefing in Johannesburg on Thursday.

Masiko-Mpaka says the timing of these issues is questionable on the HRW’s side.

“What’s concerning for us is the timing around the release of some of these issues and the proposed overhaul of the migration system coming so close to elections. I think it’s concerning and could be viewed as trying to score political points and scoring political votes ahead of the elections.”

She says the recent moves looking at migrant-related legislation from the South African government could mean a decline in refugee rights in the country and could be against “the spirit of our constitution which is founded on equality and the fact that South Africa belongs to all who live in it.”

Masiko-Mpaka says another matter they have taken note of is the emergence of Operation Dudula, “a movement galvanizing on a single issue is quite concerning, especially in a context that we know has a very high xenophobic attitude that then translates to violence often times.”

