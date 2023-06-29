Hujaaj commence with the pelting of Jamarats in Mina, Saudi Arabia

Share this article

By Kouthar Sambo

Muslims across the country celebrate the joyous Eid al-Adha with family and friends while keeping the Hujaaj in their duas (supplication).

Khidmatul Awaam’s Moulana Dawood Sampson said Hujaaj is rather fatigued after completing the Tawaf (circling the Kaba seven times counterclockwise) and Sayee (the distance between the hills of Safa and Marwa).

As the Takbeer is echoed throughout Mina, Saudi Arabia, Moulana further emphasized the importance of engaging in Takbeer (magnification of God) after every salah (prayer). He went on to explain the symbolic meaning of the Takbeer.

“Ebrahim (AS) was instructed by Allah to sacrifice his son, Ismail (AS). In return, Allah sent a lamb from Jannah (paradise),” said Moualana.

The Hujaaj, explains Moulana, are preparing to pelt the Jamarats (stoning of the devil), and thereafter, some will leave for Mecca (Saudi Arabia) for Tawaf and some for Aziziyah (a district of Mecca).

“Our Hujaaj is all gathered outside, ready to go and pelt, and they are split into two groups. One will pelt after Zawal, which is the most preferred time, and they will do the Sayee and then return to Aziziyah to freshen up. Thereafter, they will return to Mina for another day of pelting,” said Moulana.

The other group, explains Moualana, will be going to the Aziziyah building to join the elderly and those that are ill for Tawaf and the pelting of Jamarats. However, the last pelting will take place at 16:30 today.

Photo: Photo: Haramain/Twitter