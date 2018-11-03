Human remains estimated to be 200 years old uncovered on Montagu Pass

Human remains, which could be nearly 200 years old, have been uncovered on the Montagu Pass at George in the Southern Cape.

A local indigenous leader, Danuab Dikwex, says they found the bones on a hike close to the Toll House, adding that they suspect it to be the remains of slave labourers who built the Montagu Pass in the 1800’s

Meanwhile, The Friends of the Toll House, say they are devastated that the historic building was destroyed in a recent veld fire.

The organisation facilitated the restoration of the The Toll House on the Montagu Pass at George in the Southern Cape, which burned to the ground on Monday.

This as wild fires started wreaking havoc in the George area.

Chairperson of the organisation, Gerda Stols, says they are however looking forward to restoring it once again.

