‘Human remains’ wash up on Milnerton beach, Cape Town

Mystery surrounds “human remains” that washed up on a Milnerton beach in Cape Town this week.

Western Cape police confirmed that officers had been called to Sunset Beach around 11:20 on Thursday.

“On their arrival at the scene, the police found human remains, and an inquest was opened and is still under investigation,” said Captain FC van Wyk on Friday.

Asked if the remains were linked to any recent disappearances, he said: “[A] DNA test and post-mortem will be conducted for [the]cause of death and identity.”

A photo doing the rounds on social media, which is said to be of the remains, appears to show a human skeleton with its feet still intact.

[Source: News24]

