Human rights activist Rhoda Kadalie has died at the age of 68 in Los Angeles.

She’s a former human rights commissioner.

Kadalie was also the founder of the Gender Equity Unit at the University of the Western Cape.

She had extensive experience as an academic. Kadalie was born in Cape Town, but spent the last few months in the US.

In a Facebook post, her brother Bruce Kadalie says she lived a large and extraordinary life and impacted the lives of many.

Source: SABC News