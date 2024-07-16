Humanitarian aid agency Islamic Relief works tirelessly to provide relief to those impacted by the inclement weather conditions

Share this article

By Kouthar Sambo

Despite efforts to provide assistance to disaster-stricken residents, the humanitarian aid agency Islamic Relief fell victim to a hijacking incident in Phillipi on Sunday.

This comes after the agency’s disaster response team was handing out much-needed essential items in the region when the team was robbed of their belongings.

Speaking on VOC’s PM Drive show on Monday, Islamic Relief representative Naweed Mohamed said the agency’s vehicle was also hijacked and the staff was robbed of their belongings while providing relief efforts to those affected by the flooding.

“Regardless of this, the team risked their lives to go out there and do what they needed to do. Gail force winds and flooding have caused severe damage in several regions across the Western Cape, impacting informal settlements,” explained Mohamed. “According to the stats from the City of Cape Town (COCT) Disaster Risk Management Centre, the numbers are close to 30,000 dwellings (it could have been increased by now). The number of people requiring assistance is causing us to be inundated substantially,” he added.

We have been receiving calls from people saying they need a hot meal, their living space is ruined, and their blankets are soaked, he explained, while deeming the situation dire.

“Often the rebuilding phase after the initial floods is worse than the actual immediate relief, and we are trying to provide relief to as many affected families as possible,” stressed.

Those who wish to contribute generously may do so by visiting: https://www.islamic-relief.org.za/local-emergencies

Photo: Islamic Relief/Facebook