Hundreds anticipated to attend CTIEC Cape Kramat Tour during Heritage Month

Cape Town Islamic Educational Centre (CTIEC) is organizing a Kramat-Mazaar Tour, which is set to take place on September 17th, 2023, as part of the Heritage Month celebrations. The tour aims to showcase the rich spiritual heritage of Cape Town’s Muslim community. According to the Founder of The South African Mazaars Media and Research Centre, Shaykh Sayed Ridhwaan: “The Kramats are sacred burial sites of revered Muslim saints, which hold great significance in the religious and cultural history of Cape Town’s Muslim community. These sites are believed to be places of blessings and a place to reflect on connecting with Allah.”

The CTIEC has organized the Kramat-Mazaar Tour to provide an opportunity for visitors to explore and learn about these important historical landmarks. The tour will include visits to several Kramats located in and around Cape Town, allowing participants to witness the beauty and serenity of these sacred spaces while listening to talks by Members of the Cape Town Ulama Board.

Moulana Sayed Imraan Ziyaee, the CTIEC Tour Leader, expressed his hope that the tour will foster a deeper understanding and appreciation of Cape Town’s Muslim heritage and the sacrifices of the founders of Islam in the Cape.

Support for the tour has come from various organizations within the Muslim community. Mr. Yusuf Khan Dalwai, the Public Relations Officer of the Cape Mazaar Society, voiced their support for the CTIEC’s initiative and emphasized the importance of recognizing the contributions of the numerous Awliya of the Cape.

During the tour, knowledgeable guides and scholars will share stories and history associated with each Kramat, providing insights into the lives and teachings of the saints buried there. Visitors will also have the opportunity to engage in recitals and slawat, enabling them to experience the spirituality and tranquility at these sites.

The Muslim Judicial Council (MJC) and the Cape Town Ulama Board (CTUB) gave a green light to the tour, emphasizing that “It is Sunnah to visit the Graves, and the Awliya is a reminder of Tawhid”.

The Muslim Judicial Council’s 1st Deputy President, Moulana Abdul Khaliq Allie says: “Visiting the graves (Ziyarat) is a Sunnah , visiting the Blessed resting places of Awliya and Saliheen holds significant benefits. This tour taking place during Heritage month is a beneficial event to educate South African Muslims about the Heritage of our pious predecessors and their sacrifices to establish Tawhid and to establish Islam as a code of life. This should be a source of educating our young and old.”

Meanwhile the Head of Cape Town Ulama Board, Mufti Sayed Haroon Al Azhari mentions: “it is Sunnah to visit the graves in order to take lessons. In a Hadith of Bukhari, At the graves of Uhud Rasoolullah said : “By Allah! I do not fear for you Shirk after me”. So, visiting the graves of the Awliya Allah is not worshiping them but rather serves as a reminder of death and reaffirms that Allah Alone lives forever. It also reminds us of the great sacrifices they’ve made to spread Tawheed and to call us to worship Allah Alone and to understand that He alone is in control over everything.”

The South African Muslim Networks Dr Faisal Suliman expressed their support: “The CTIEC Cape Kramat Heritage Tour allows participants to learn about the history of these great pioneers and about the sacrifices, the commitment and the vision that they had. It must serve as an inspiration for us to build a legacy”.

The CTIEC extends an invitation to both locals and visitors to join the Kramat Mazaar Tour and discover the deep spiritual roots of the Muslim community in Cape Town. Visitors have the option to join for free with their own vehicles or purchase bus tickets from CTIEC offices. For more information or to reserve a seat, individuals can contact 076 608 6867.

Article by: South African Mazaars Media and Research Centre

Images: Sayed Ridhwaan | Hijazi Channel