Husband facing attempted murder charge over ‘CPUT stabbing’ abandons bail bid

The man who allegedly stabbed his wife at a privately run residence housing Cape Peninsula University of Technology (CPUT) students abandoned a bail application when he appeared in court for attempted murder on Monday in Cape Town.

The accused entered the courtroom wearing the same clothes as the day of the incident on November 11 at the residence in Belhar. He briefly glanced at the public gallery, which was packed with students from the University of the Western Cape (UWC), CPUT, members of the ANC Women’s League and SA Students Congress (Sasco).

The male, who cannot be named as he faces a rape case in a different matter and has yet to plead, is studying at UWC.

He requested Legal Aid and was represented by attorney Jabu Mabena, who said his client requested a medical check-up on the stitches in his head from an injury sustained when he was assaulted by students after the alleged stabbing incident.

His 26-year-old wife, a third-year tourism management student, was hospitalised.

Mabena said the man also needed to undergo a mental assessment.

A friend of the victim told TimesLIVE she is recovering and is able to walk after being stabbed in the back and stomach.

The case was postponed to November 27.

Source: TimesLIVE