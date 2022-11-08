Hybrid public hearings on the contested BELA Bill kick off

LOCAL
Hybrid public hearings on the contested Basic Education Laws Amendment (BELA) Bill are expected to kick off today. Despite backlash from unions and civil society, the department maintains that the changes aim to improve education by modernizing outdated laws.
Amendments include making Grade R compulsory, criminalizing keeping children out of school, heightening financial accountability for governing bodies and provincial departments and granting Heads of Departments and Members of the Executive Councils greater oversight.
Members of the public may follow sittings live on Parliament TV (DStv Channel 408), or via the links below, from 10am:
